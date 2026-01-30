Protest erupts in Netherlands over police violence against Muslim women

+ ↺ − 16 px

A protest was held on Thursday in the Dutch city of Utrecht following an incident in which a police officer was filmed assaulting two Muslim women, sparking accusations of racist violence.

Demonstrators gathered at Vredenburg Square to condemn the incident, which took place earlier this week near the Hoog Catharijne shopping mall. Video footage circulating on social media shows an officer hitting one woman with a baton and kicking another in the stomach, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Protesters said the assault was not an isolated case and accused Dutch police of engaging in systemic racist violence. They called on authorities to issue a public apology to the victims, suspend the officer involved, and take steps to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Chanting slogans such as “No justice, no peace” and “No to racist police,” the crowd later marched to the Paardenveld police station.

Dutch police confirmed that an investigation has been launched into the incident, stating that all available video footage would be reviewed. Authorities added that one of the women had been detained on suspicion of insulting an officer.

According to Dutch public broadcaster NOS, the video has triggered widespread public anger and raised questions about racism within law enforcement. The women’s lawyer said the officer allegedly made racist remarks during the incident and confirmed that both victims suffered injuries and are receiving medical treatment.

