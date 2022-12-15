Protester: ‘We put forward new demands’ – News.Az reports from site (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The founder of Re-Azerbaijan, Adnan Huseyn, who is participating in the ongoing protests near Azerbaijan’s Shusha district, close to the temporary deployment area of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, sent a video from protests to News.Az.

Huseyn, who protesting against ecological terror in Karabakh, said the protesters put forward several new demands.

“We demand the restoration of control of all state institutions of Azerbaijan, including the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the State Border Service and the State Customs Committee on the sovereign lands of Azerbaijan, as well as the creation of their separate checkpoints,” the protester said.

Huseyn said the protesters are not going to leave the area until their demands are met.

News.Az