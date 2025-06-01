Protests against the change of national currency to the euro took place in Bulgaria

Protests against the introduction of the euro and in defense of the Bulgarian national currency, the Bulgarian lev, took place on May 31 in Sofia and other cities in the country, News.Az reports citing the Bulgarian National Radio (BNR).

It is noted that thousands of people came out to protest. The demonstration was supported by the parties "Renaissance", "Greatness", MECH and VMRO. As the organizers from the "Renaissance" party and non-governmental organizations stated, they intend to demonstrate public disagreement with the plan to replace the lev with the single European currency, the radio reports.

As BNR notes, Bulgarians fear that the introduction of the euro will lead to a sharp rise in prices.

At the end of February, the Bulgarian government decided to request extraordinary reports from the European Commission and the European Central Bank on the country's readiness to join the eurozone, since, according to Eurostat, which published data on inflation in the EU countries, the level of price stability in January 2025 is 2.6%, and inflation in Bulgaria during this period is also 2.6%. These data confirmed that the country meets the final criterion on readiness for membership in the eurozone. The reports are due on June 4.

