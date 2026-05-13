IRGC Tehran chief says five-day drill achieved all objectives

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The commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Greater Tehran has said that a recent five-day military drill conducted near the Iranian capital has achieved all its objectives. He added that Iran’s special units remain at a high level of combat readiness and are prepared to carry out operations “anywhere and at any time” with minimal delay.

According to Fars News Agency, Brigadier General Hassan Hassanzadeh, commander of the IRGC’s Tehran-based Mohammad Rasulullah Corps, made the remarks while speaking about the “Martyred Commander” drill near Tehran, which involved IRGC and Basij units, News.Az reports.

“In continuation of maintaining and enhancing the readiness of Basij units, we are witnessing a series of combined Basij exercises involving IRGC and Basij commando battalions,” he said.

The IRGC commander added that the exercise included “all pre-planned scenarios, as well as team and individual tactics and techniques against the enemy in various terrains,” which were practised and evaluated during the drill.

Referring to what he described as the “US-Israeli adversary,” the IRGC commander said one of the objectives of the exercise was to improve operational capability against any hostile action.

“The purpose of this drill was to enhance combat capability to counter any movement or operation by the enemy, particularly the US-Israeli enemy,” he said.

Hassanzadeh stressed that the exercise involved rapid reaction forces, special forces, and IRGC and Basij commando units, and lasted five days and nights, with all objectives achieved.

He concluded by emphasising the readiness of the IRGC’s Tehran forces.

“We are ready to carry out any operation at any point and at any time in the shortest possible time,” he said, adding that the forces take “pride in their capability and preparedness.”

News.Az