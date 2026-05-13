Vietnam raises fuel imports from Malaysia, South Korea

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Vietnam has sharply increased imports of refined oil products as it seeks to offset supply shortages linked to global energy disruptions, according to customs data.

The country raised total fuel imports in the March–April period by nearly 17 percent year-on-year in volume terms and by 144 percent in value terms, as it turned to alternative suppliers amid declining shipments from traditional sources, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Hanoi expanded purchases from Malaysia and South Korea to compensate for reduced imports from Singapore and China.

South Korea emerged as a key supplier, exporting nearly as much refined oil to Vietnam as Singapore during the period. Its shipments rose by more than 60 percent year-on-year to around 610,000 metric tonnes.

Imports from Malaysia nearly doubled to 403,000 tonnes, overtaking China to become Vietnam’s third-largest supplier.

The shift highlights how regional energy trade patterns are adjusting as countries respond to tightening supply conditions and broader geopolitical uncertainty affecting global oil flows.

News.Az