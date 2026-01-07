Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran has executed a man convicted of spying for Israel, state judiciary-affiliated media reported on Wednesday.

The judiciary’s official outlet, the defendant was identified as Ali Ardestani. Authorities said he was found guilty of espionage in favor of Israel’s Mossad intelligence service by allegedly providing sensitive information, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Mizan reported that Ardestani’s death sentence was carried out after being upheld by Iran’s Supreme Court and following what it described as the completion of all legal procedures.

Iran and Israel have long been locked in a decades-old shadow conflict. Iranian authorities have previously executed several individuals accused of having links to Israeli intelligence and facilitating its operations inside the country.

News.Az