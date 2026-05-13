Cruise passengers to leave hospital after hantavirus isolation

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Twenty-two people evacuated from the cruise ship MV Hondius following a hantavirus outbreak are expected to begin leaving a hospital in Liverpool after completing an initial isolation period.

The passengers and crew members have spent 72 hours in isolation at Arrowe Park Hospital in Merseyside and will now continue a further 42 days of isolation at home, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

The group includes 20 British nationals, one German citizen living in the United Kingdom and one passenger from Japan.

Health officials also confirmed that 10 additional passengers and crew members are being transferred to the United Kingdom from the British territories of Saint Helena and Ascension Island as a precautionary measure.

The UK Health Security Agency said the decision was taken because the National Health Service in England is well prepared to respond if any of the individuals develop symptoms.

Earlier this week, UKHSA chief scientific officer Robin May said the people being monitored at the hospital were healthy and showing no symptoms of illness.

During their stay, the passengers and crew have been accommodated in flats where food and essential supplies were provided alongside medical support from NHS and public health teams.

Officials said infectious disease specialists will determine whether each person can safely continue isolation at home or if alternative arrangements will be required.

News.Az