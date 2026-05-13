Eurovision launches first Asian edition in Bangkok - VIDEO

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The Eurovision Song Contest will hold its first Asian edition later this year in Bangkok, organizers announced on Tuesday.

Eurovision Song Contest Asia 2026 has already confirmed participants from at least 10 countries, including Thailand, South Korea, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Cambodia, Laos, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan. Organizers said more countries are expected to join before the final in November, News.Az reports, citing, News.Az reports, citing The Associated Press.

Martin Green, director of the contest, said the launch of the Asian edition comes during the 70th anniversary year of Eurovision and described Asia as a region rich in culture, creativity and talent.

Thailand Tourism Authority representative Chuwit Sirivajjakul said Bangkok was chosen because of its cultural diversity and strong connection to music and celebration.

The main Eurovision competition, organized by the European Broadcasting Union, attracts more than 100 million viewers annually.

This year’s main contest featuring 35 countries is scheduled to take place in Vienna in May.

Several countries, including Iceland, Ireland, the Netherlands, Slovenia and Spain, are boycotting the competition over disagreements related to Israel’s participation.

Eurovision has repeatedly faced political controversies despite attempts to focus on music. Russia was removed from the contest in 2022 following its invasion of Ukraine.

The Israel-Hamas war has also sparked protests around Eurovision venues and led organizers to tighten restrictions on political displays during performances.

Organizers noted that similar political tensions could also affect the Asian edition, pointing to recent deadly border clashes between Thailand and Cambodia last year.

News.Az