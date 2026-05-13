STOXX 600 gains as US-Iran negotiations remain deadlocked

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European shares rose on Wednesday after recovering from a previous session’s decline, as oil prices eased and negotiations between the United States and Iran remained at a standstill.

The pan-European STOXX 600 climbed 0.7 percent to 611.06 points at 07:03 GMT, reversing part of the 1 percent drop recorded in the previous trading session, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Major regional indices also traded higher, with Spain’s IBEX 35 rising 0.6 percent and Germany’s DAX gaining 0.7 percent.

Market sentiment remained influenced by geopolitical uncertainty, particularly around the Middle East. Analysts said concerns over potential supply disruptions continued to support oil prices despite a lack of clear direction in trading.

Priyanka Sachdeva, senior market analyst at Phillip Nova, noted that uncertainty surrounding the region is keeping energy markets volatile even as investors assess broader risk conditions.

News.Az