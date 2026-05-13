Yandex metrika counter

STOXX 600 gains as US-Iran negotiations remain deadlocked

  • Economics
  • Share
STOXX 600 gains as US-Iran negotiations remain deadlocked
Photo: Anadolu Agency

European shares rose on Wednesday after recovering from a previous session’s decline, as oil prices eased and negotiations between the United States and Iran remained at a standstill.

The pan-European STOXX 600 climbed 0.7 percent to 611.06 points at 07:03 GMT, reversing part of the 1 percent drop recorded in the previous trading session, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Major regional indices also traded higher, with Spain’s IBEX 35 rising 0.6 percent and Germany’s DAX gaining 0.7 percent.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Market sentiment remained influenced by geopolitical uncertainty, particularly around the Middle East. Analysts said concerns over potential supply disruptions continued to support oil prices despite a lack of clear direction in trading.

Priyanka Sachdeva, senior market analyst at Phillip Nova, noted that uncertainty surrounding the region is keeping energy markets volatile even as investors assess broader risk conditions.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      