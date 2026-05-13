Drone debris sparks fire at Astrakhan gas plant in Russia

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A fire broke out at the Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant in southern Russia after debris from intercepted drones fell onto the facility on May 13, regional authorities said.

Governor Igor Babushkin confirmed that fragments from downed unmanned aerial vehicles struck the site, triggering the blaze, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Officials said emergency services were deployed immediately and that the fire was expected to be extinguished within a few hours. They also reported no injuries and said there was no threat of atmospheric pollution in the area.

The plant, operated by Gazprom subsidiary Gazprom Pererabotka, is one of the country’s key gas processing facilities and the largest sulfur producer in Russia. It processes natural gas from the Astrakhan field and produces gasoline, diesel fuel, and liquefied hydrocarbon gases.

Authorities said no additional damage beyond the fire had been reported.

News.Az