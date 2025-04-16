Puerto Rico hit by another island-wide power outage

A car navigates an intersection without working stop lights in San Juan, Puerto Rico, after a major power outage hit the island on Tuesday. Ricardo Arduengo/AFP

Puerto Rico is once again grappling with an island-wide power outage, just months after a prolonged blackout on New Year's Eve left many residents without electricity for days.

Luma Energy said the complete interruption to its service began at about 12:40 p.m. local time on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing NBC News.

"While the cause of the interruption is being investigated, preliminary findings indicate an unexpected shutdown at all generating plants," the company said.

Genera Power, a private company tasked with managing and operating some power generation units owned by the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, said it experienced "a massive power outage across the island."

Puerto Rico's Center of Emergency Management is coordinating with Luma and Genera to address emergency situations, the agency said on social media.

The San Juan Airport is running on electric generators, limiting some of its services, it said in an X post on Wednesday.

"Flights are operating normally and are uninterrupted," the airport said. "We recommend passengers to arrive to the airport with plenty of time."

The New Year's Eve power outage lasted two days caused by an issue with an underground cable, Luma said in January. It's the latest in an ongoing struggle for the island since Hurricane Maria severely damaged Puerto Rico's power grid.

Puerto Ricans pay twice as much for electricity as those in the U.S. mainland, despite the unreliable service. Residents of the island have grown angry and frustrated with power outages that have grown more frequent and last for longer stretches of time.

News.Az