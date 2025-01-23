Puma shares drop 15% after fourth-quarter sales and profit miss

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A pair of shoes is shown, next to a drink, as sports retailer Puma launches their sportswear collection in collaboration with Porsche Design in Berlin, Germany February 21, 2019. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse/File Photo

The weak results late on Wednesday came after rival Adidas (OTC:ADDYY) reported strong sales and profitability, highlighting the work Puma still faces to boost its brand, JP Morgan analysts said.Puma's fourth-quarter sales grew 9.8% in currency-adjusted terms, against the 12% growth expected by analysts. Net profit last year was 282 million euros ($293 million), down from 305 million euros in 2023.The company is scheduled to provide more detailed guidance when it publishes its full-year report on March 12.

