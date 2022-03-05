Puma suspends sales in Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Puma company has announced the cessation of supplies of products to Russia and the suspension of its stores in the Russian Federation in connection with the military operation in Ukraine, News.az. reports citing TASS.

"We have decided to suspend the work of all our stores in the Russian Federation," the company on its Twitter page said.

Note that Puma is a German multinational corporation that designs and manufactures athletic and casual footwear, apparel and accessories. Puma is the third-largest sportswear manufacturer in the world.





