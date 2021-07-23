Putin and Aliyev urge Yerevan not to delay implementation of November 10 agreements – Russian expert

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani president’s recent visit to Russia shows that Ilham Aliyev and Vladimir Putin have very good friendly relations, Sergei Markov, director of the Institute for Political Studies of Russia and political scientist, told News.Az.

He was commenting on the latest meeting between Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Vladimir Putin that took place in Moscow at the invitation of Russia.

Markov said that President Aliyev’s visit to Russia is also significant as it took place immediately after the visit of European Council President Charles Michel to the South Caucasus.

“It seems to me that Aliyev wanted to tell Putin exactly about the proposals and initiatives of the European Union and France regarding the region, so that Azerbaijan and Russia would take a common position,” he noted.

As for the agreements of 10 November 2020, Markov said both Putin and Aliyev consider their implementation necessary.

The Russian political scientist recalled that the agreements were reached after Azerbaijan’s military victory over Armenia.

“Azerbaijan benefits from their implementation, while Armenia is shocked by its defeat, and so far it does not have such a psychological readiness to implement the peace agreements. First of all, there is no psychological readiness. What's the alternative? Fight again? Then it [Armenia] will be defeated a second time. And the next peace agreements will be even tougher for Armenia,” he said.

According to Markov, Armenia has no political alternative except to fulfill the clauses of the agreements.

“Putin and Aliyev are just urging Yerevan not to delay the implementation of these agreements. This is what brings together the positions of Azerbaijan and Russia on the agreements reached,” he added.

Emphasizing the importance of unblocking communications in the region, and in particular, the opening of the Zangazur corridor, the political scientist noted that Russia is very interested in the implementation of this corridor. “This corridor will allow Russia to go through Azerbaijan not only to Armenia, but also to get access to the Mediterranean Sea through Turkey,” Markov concluded.

News.Az