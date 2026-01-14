Putin and Lula talk Venezuela, emphasize support for sovereignty

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva had a phone conversation on Wednesday to discuss the situation in Venezuela.

During their call, both leaders reaffirmed their support for Venezuela’s sovereignty, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Putin and Lula agreed to coordinate efforts aimed at reducing tensions in Latin America. This coordination will take place through the United Nations and the BRICS group of developing nations, RIA reported.

