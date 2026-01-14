Venezuela sends envoy to US

+ ↺ − 16 px

Venezuela's acting president Delcy Rodriguez is planning to send an envoy to Washington this week as the Trump administration is weighing the possibility of reopening its embassy in the oil-rich South American nation, News.az reports, citing CNN.

Felix Plasencia, Venezuelan ambassador to Britain and former foreign minister, is planning to meet U.S. senior officials in Washington at Rodriguez's behest, said the report, citing people familiar with the plans.

Maria Corina Machado, one of Venezuela's major opposition figures, is expected to visit the White House.

A spokesperson for the U.S. State Department said Friday that personnel from the department's Colombia-based Venezuela Affairs Unit will "conduct an initial assessment for a potential phased resumption of operations" in Venezuela, where the U.S. embassy was closed in 2019 with all embassy staff withdrawn.

On Friday morning, U.S. President Donald Trump praised cooperation from the Venezuelan acting president, announcing that a second U.S. strike against Venezuela "will not be needed."

