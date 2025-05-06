Putin and Netanyahu exchange Victory Day greetings in phone call

+ ↺ − 16 px

Putin and Netanyahu exchanged Victory Day greetings during a phone call, marking the occasion with mutual congratulations.

The Kremlin said the exchange took place in a phone conversation where the “determination of the two countries to defend the truth about the events of World War II, to counter attempts to revise its results and falsify history was noted,” adding that the two leaders underlined the Red Army and the Soviet people’s contribution during the conflict, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

“Various aspects of the situation in the Middle East and current issues of bilateral relations were also discussed,” it added.

Victory Day is celebrated May 9 in Russia and other countries, including some former Soviet states, to commemorate the Soviet Union’s victory against Nazi Germany during World War II -- a conflict Russia calls the Great Patriotic War.

Victory in Europe Day has been observed in Israel as a national holiday since 2017.​​​​​​​

News.Az