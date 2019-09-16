Putin, Erdogan and Rouhani hold press conference after Ankara Summit - VİDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the President of Iran, Hassan Rouhani, hold a press conference after a trilateral summit as part of the Astana format, which took place in Ankara on Monday, APA reports citing Sputnik International.

The talks focused on further joint efforts by the three countries to solve the Syrian crisis as well as other regional issues. This has been the fifth such meeting for Putin, Erdogan and Rouhani since November 2017.

News.Az

News.Az