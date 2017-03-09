Putin expects doctors' salaries to grow to 200% of current average

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the perinatal center in Bryansk, where he met medical staff.

During the conversation he stressed that by 2018, doctors' salaries will rise to 200% of current average level. Putin also reminded that right now, doctors' salaries amount to 180% of average level, TASS writes.

