Putin expects doctors' salaries to grow to 200% of current average
- 09 Mar 2017 06:13
- 29 Jul 2024 15:03
Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the perinatal center in Bryansk, where he met medical staff.
During the conversation he stressed that by 2018, doctors' salaries will rise to 200% of current average level. Putin also reminded that right now, doctors' salaries amount to 180% of average level, TASS writes.
News.Az