The flowise AI crisis: why 12,000+ exposed servers are a hacker's playground

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Hackers are weaponizing a CVSS 10.0 "master key" exploit to hijack 12,000+ exposed Flowise AI servers. Despite a months-old patch, researchers warn that a single attacker is already leveraging the flaw to seize full system control and exfiltrate sensitive corporate data. If you haven't updated to version 3.0.6, your AI infrastructure is currently a wide-open target.

Threat actors are exploiting a maximum-severity security flaw in Flowise, an open-source artificial intelligence (AI) platform, according to new findings from VulnCheck, News.Az reports, citing ThehackerNews

The vulnerability in question is CVE-2025-59528 (CVSS score: 10.0), a code injection vulnerability that could result in remote code execution.

"The CustomMCP node allows users to input configuration settings for connecting to an external MCP (Model Context Protocol) server," Flowise said in an advisory released in September 2025. "This node parses the user-provided mcpServerConfig string to build the MCP server configuration. However, during this process, it executes JavaScript code without any security validation."

Flowise noted that successful exploitation of the vulnerability can allow access to dangerous modules such as child_process (command execution) and fs (file system), as it runs with full Node.js runtime privileges.

Put differently, a threat actor who weaponizes the flaw can execute arbitrary JavaScript code on the Flowise server, leading to full system compromise, file system access, command execution, and sensitive data exfiltration.

"As only an API token is required, this poses an extreme security risk to business continuity and customer data," Flowise added. It credited Kim SooHyun with discovering and reporting the flaw. The issue was addressed in version 3.0.6 of the npm package.

According to details shared by VulnCheck, exploitation activity against the vulnerability has originated from a single Starlink IP address. CVE-2025-59528 is the third Flowise flaw with in-the-wild exploitation after CVE-2025-8943 (CVSS score: 9.8), an operating system command remote code execution, and CVE-2025-26319 (CVSS score: 8.9), an arbitrary file upload.

"This is a critical-severity bug in a popular AI platform used by a number of large corporations," Caitlin Condon, vice president of security research at VulnCheck, told The Hacker News in a statement.

"This specific vulnerability has been public for more than six months, which means defenders have had time to prioritize and patch the vulnerability. The internet-facing attack surface area of 12,000+ exposed instances makes the active scanning and exploitation attempts we're seeing more serious, as it means attackers have plenty of targets to opportunistically reconnoiter and exploit."

News.Az