Girl kidnapping suspects arrested in Azerbaijan

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Authorities in Tovuz District, Azerbaijan, have arrested multiple suspects after the abduction of a 19-year-old local resident, in a case that investigators say was linked to an attempt at forced marriage.

The incident took place on April 3, when the young woman was reportedly taken by unidentified individuals in the Tovuz District, News.Az reports, citing nformation shared by the regional press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Following a rapid response operation, police identified and detained three main suspects: 32-year-old Neimat Mammadov, his 34-year-old brother Ismet Mammadov, and 38-year-old Elmar Abdiev, along with a 42-year-old woman identified as V. Tagieva.

Authorities stated that the abduction was allegedly organized with the intention of forcing the victim into marriage. Law enforcement acted quickly after receiving initial reports, leading to the suspects’ arrest shortly after the incident.

Officials confirmed that the victim was safely recovered and has been returned to her family in good health.

A criminal case has been opened under Article 144 of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan, which covers kidnapping. The court has ordered the detention of the suspects while investigative procedures continue.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs emphasized that the investigation remains ongoing to fully determine the circumstances of the case and the roles of all individuals involved.

Forced marriage-related cases remain a serious legal issue in various regions, and Azerbaijani law enforcement agencies continue to strengthen measures to prevent such incidents and ensure the protection of citizens’ rights.

News.Az