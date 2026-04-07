Trump’s ‘delusional’ threats will not make up for US humiliation in West Asia, Iran military says

The spokesman for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, the unified command of the Iranian armed forces, made the remarks in a video statement detailing retaliatory operations on day 38 of the US-Israeli strikes on Iran, News.Az reports, citing Iran's English-language Press TV.

“America has been humiliated in West Asia,” the spokesman said, adding that threats cannot erase what he called the United States’ disgrace in the region.

Trump has threatened to attack Iran’s power plants, bridges and other infrastructure if Tehran does not accept US demands. Washington has also suggested the possibility of a ground invasion.

“The rude, arrogant and baseless threats of the delusional US president, which stem from being trapped in a dead end and from attempts to justify the consecutive defeats of the US military, will have no effect on the continuation of the crushing offensive operations of the fighters of Islam against American and Zionist enemies,” he said.

The spokesman warned that each American action would be met with a fresh defeat.

“With each of your actions, another defeat will be added to your previous defeats, by the grace of Almighty God,” he said.

In his video statement, the spokesman detailed the latest wave of Iranian retaliatory strikes, which included a direct attack on a US base in Kuwait that had played a key role in what Iranian sources described as a failed American-Israeli operation in Isfahan.

The US Al-Udairi base (Camp Buehring) in Kuwait was hit with missiles and drones, destroying helicopter storage facilities and US troop accommodation, the spokesman said, adding that the base had been used to support a US military operation in Isfahan province that ended in what he described as a disaster for American forces.

Press TV added that on April 3 a US F-15E fighter jet was shot down over central Iran near Isfahan. The US on Monday said it had rescued two pilots in a recovery mission.

Iran said it had downed four additional US aircraft — two C-130 Hercules transport planes and two Black Hawk helicopters — during a US operation in central Iran.

Media reports have suggested that the US rescue operation may have been a “deception operation” aimed at seizing Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium.