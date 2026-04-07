Bahrain, Kuwait airspace remains closed amid regional tensions

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The airspace over Bahrain and Kuwait has remained closed for 39 consecutive days, according to a source within Middle Eastern air traffic control services.

According to the source, the flight ban has been extended again, this time for at least 12 more hours, with restrictions expected to remain until approximately 4:00 p.m. UTC, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

Officials noted that the timeline is tentative and may change.

Despite the broad restrictions, Bahrain has allowed a limited number of flights departing from Manama under special authorization. These flights are permitted to operate only along the shortest routes toward neighboring Saudi Arabia.

The prolonged closure comes amid escalating regional tensions linked to a military operation conducted by the United States and Israel against Iran, which began on February 28.

Airspace restrictions have extended beyond Bahrain and Kuwait. Flights over Iran and Iraq are currently suspended, while the airspace over the United Arab Emirates and Qatar remains partially open.

In Israel, commercial flights have been temporarily suspended, although a limited number of flights to Syria are being allowed under special authorization.

News.Az