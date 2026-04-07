Iran says 310 students, teachers killed in US-Israeli strikes - VIDEO - PHOTO

Alireza Kazemi gave the figures during a televised interview on Monday night, adding that more than 210 students and teachers were also wounded during the period, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

Referring to damage to education infrastructure, Kazemi said around 900 educational and administrative units, as well as camping and sporting facilities, had been either damaged or destroyed.

He said 750 of these were schools.

According to the minister, the provinces of Hormozgan, Markazi, Tehran and East Azerbaijan bore the brunt of the damage to educational infrastructure.

Photos of Minab primary school students who were martyred in US-Israeli strikes



Follow: https://t.co/mLGcUTSA3Q pic.twitter.com/RnQAfDhmpp — Press TV 🔻 (@PressTV) March 23, 2026

“Iran’s Foreign Ministry has already communicated with a number of international organisations, including the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), to legally pursue justice for Iranian students,” Kazemi said.

Press TV added that the “enemies” had deliberately targeted Iran’s civilian infrastructure and energy facilities, killing hundreds of civilians, including about 170 children at an elementary school in Minab on the first day of the war.

📷Funeral procession of the young Iranian student Mohammad Taha Jafari, one of the martyrs of the Minab school massacre



His body was recovered after more than 30 days



Follow https://t.co/B3zXG74hnU pic.twitter.com/Xr7YeBJvwt — Press TV 🔻 (@PressTV) April 7, 2026

Iran’s armed forces have responded with nearly 100 waves of retaliatory strikes, codenamed Operation True Promise 4, it said, adding that hundreds of ballistic and hypersonic missiles, along with drone attacks, had hit American and Israeli targets across the region.