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Iran says 310 students, teachers killed in US-Israeli strikes - VIDEO - PHOTO

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Iran says 310 students, teachers killed in US-Israeli strikes - VIDEO - PHOTO
Photo: Iranwire

Iran’s education minister has said 310 students and teachers have been killed and more than 750 schools have been damaged in what he described as an ongoing war of aggression by the US-Israeli coalition against the Islamic Republic since late February.

Alireza Kazemi gave the figures during a televised interview on Monday night, adding that more than 210 students and teachers were also wounded during the period, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

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Referring to damage to education infrastructure, Kazemi said around 900 educational and administrative units, as well as camping and sporting facilities, had been either damaged or destroyed.

He said 750 of these were schools.

According to the minister, the provinces of Hormozgan, Markazi, Tehran and East Azerbaijan bore the brunt of the damage to educational infrastructure.

“Iran’s Foreign Ministry has already communicated with a number of international organisations, including the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), to legally pursue justice for Iranian students,” Kazemi said.

Press TV added that the “enemies” had deliberately targeted Iran’s civilian infrastructure and energy facilities, killing hundreds of civilians, including about 170 children at an elementary school in Minab on the first day of the war.

Iran’s armed forces have responded with nearly 100 waves of retaliatory strikes, codenamed Operation True Promise 4, it said, adding that hundreds of ballistic and hypersonic missiles, along with drone attacks, had hit American and Israeli targets across the region.


News.Az 

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