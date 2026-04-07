Russian drone strike hits bus in Ukraine, 3 killed

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A Russian drone strike targeted a city bus in the city of Nikopol in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Tuesday, killing three people and injuring 12 others, according to Ukrainian officials.

The attack reportedly occurred during the morning rush hour when the bus was carrying commuters. Authorities said the strike directly hit public transport, causing multiple casualties, News.Az reports, citing Interior ​Minister ⁠Ihor Klymenko.

“It is a devastating blow to public transport. It happened during rush hour, just as people were heading to work,” said Ukraine’s Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, speaking via Telegram.

Emergency services were dispatched immediately to the scene, and the wounded were transported to nearby medical facilities for treatment. Officials have not yet released further details on the identities of the victims.

Local authorities said investigations are ongoing as emergency crews continue to assess the aftermath of the attack.

The strike is part of a continuing wave of drone and missile attacks affecting civilian infrastructure across Ukraine, with transport networks frequently among the affected targets.

News.Az