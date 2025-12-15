Putin extends oil supply ban until June 2026

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended the ban on supplying Russian oil and oil products in accordance with the price ceiling until June 30, 2026.

The ban was effective until the end of 2025 and it is renewed now by the presidential decree, News.Az reports citing TASS.

The document bans supplies of Russian oil and petroleum products to foreign persons on condition that contracts for such supplies directly or indirectly provide for the use of the cap price fixing mechanism. The ban applies at all delivery stages up to the end buyer.

News.Az