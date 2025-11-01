News.az
Tag:
Oil Supply
China presses Iran to ensure safe oil flow through Hormuz
06 Mar 2026-11:16
Iraq cuts oil output after Strait of Hormuz closure
04 Mar 2026-15:57
Pakistan seeks Saudi oil supplies via Yanbu port after Hormuz crisis
04 Mar 2026-11:10
Iran's IRGC claims full control of Strait of Hormuz
04 Mar 2026-09:25
Saudi Aramco eyes alternative routes to bypass Strait of Hormuz
03 Mar 2026-16:37
Russia to send oil aid to Cuba amid fuel crisis
12 Feb 2026-10:27
Trump declares national emergency over Cuba
30 Jan 2026-10:16
Trump escalates pressure on Cuba with oil tariff threat
30 Jan 2026-09:29
Chinese refiners seen shifting from Venezuelan to Iranian oil
07 Jan 2026-16:57
India's Reliance secures US one-month waiver for Rosneft oil
25 Dec 2025-11:46
