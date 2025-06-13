Putin holds calls with Israel and Iran leaders

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin has spoken by phone with both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

In his conversation with Netanyahu, Putin stressed that “Russia condemns Israel’s actions, which were carried out in violation of the UN Charter and international law,” News.Az reports citing foreign media.

In his call with Pezeshkian, the Russian president offered condolences to the Iranian leadership and people “in connection with the heavy loss of life caused by Israeli strikes,” Interfax writes.

Early on Friday morning, the Israeli Defense Forces carried out strikes on Iran’s military and nuclear infrastructure. The attacks killed senior military officials, scientists, and civilians.

News.Az