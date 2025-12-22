Putin: India ready to boost work on EAEU trade deal

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks with Director General of Rossiya Segodnya media group Dmitry Kiselyov during an interview in Moscow, Russia, March 12, 2024. Sputnik/Gavriil Grigorov/

The Eurasian Economic Union is preparing a trade agreement with India, and New Delhi is ready to accelerate work on the document, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at an EAEU summit, News.Az reports, citing the TASS.

"A preferential agreement is also being worked out with India, a country pursuing a sovereign foreign policy, a reliable partner with a market of 1.5 billion people and about $4 trillion in GDP," the head of state said, adding that "the first round of consultations on the text of the agreements was held a month ago."

"During our recent state visit to New Delhi, the Indian side expressed its readiness to step up the process of agreeing on this important document.".

News.Az