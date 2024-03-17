Putin leads with 87% in Russian presidential election: Exit poll

+ ↺ − 16 px

Vladimir Putin is leading with 87% in Russia's presidential elections, according to exit poll data announced by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

He is followed by the Communist Party’s Nikolai Kharitonov with 4.6%, the center said.

Vladislav Davankov from the New People Party secured 4.2% of the vote, while Leonid Slutsky, the leader of the LDPR (Liberal Democratic Party of Russia), got 3% of the vote.

Some 1.2% of the ballots were invalidated.

The Russian Public Opinion Research Center is a state-owned polling institution.

