Putin meets with top Iranian security official

A senior Iranian security official has held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow amid the ongoing Tehran-Washington tensions, according to Russian and Iranian officials.

Ali Larijani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) of Iran, met President Putin at the Kremlin on Friday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The meeting was later confirmed by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Kazem Jalali, Iran Ambassadr to Russia, also confirmed the talks, stating that Ali Larijani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, met with President Putin at the Kremlin on Friday evening.

According to the ambassador, discussions focused primarily on expanding bilateral relations, with particular emphasis on economic cooperation between Iran and Russia.

Jalali added that the two sides also exchanged views on key regional and international issues during the meeting.

