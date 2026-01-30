Kremlin confirms Trump asked Putin to pause Kyiv strikes

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Kremlin on Friday confirmed that U.S. President Donald Trump asked his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to halt strikes on Ukraine for a week amid extremely cold weather.

“Indeed, President Trump made a personal request to President Putin to refrain from striking Kyiv for a week, until February 1, in order to create favorable conditions for negotiations,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists, News.Az reports, citing Russian media.

Peskov declined to say whether Putin agreed to the request, adding: “I have nothing to add to what has already been said.”

Trump said during a Cabinet meeting on Thursday that he had “personally asked” Putin not to fire on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities due to “extreme cold” weather conditions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky later thanked Trump in a statement posted on the U.S. social media platform X, saying the issue was discussed during talks held in the Emirati capital Abu Dhabi on January 23–24.

Earlier on Friday, Zelensky told journalists that Ukraine is prepared to stop strikes on Russian energy infrastructure if Moscow does the same, but stressed that there has been no direct dialogue or agreement between Kyiv and Moscow on the matter.

News.Az