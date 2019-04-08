Putin praises large-scale international, military cooperation with Turkey
Russian President Vladimir Putin has hailed large-scale international, military and technical cooperation between Moscow and Ankara, TASS reporetd.
Opening talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Putin stressed: "We have large-scale cooperation in the sphere of international relations." "Contacts in the framework of the Foreign Ministry, the Defense Ministry and military and technical cooperation have been actively developing."
Speaking on bilateral economic cooperation, Putin noted that trade turnover has grown 15% to $25bln. The two countries have been implementing a number of major projects, including the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant and the TurkStream gas pipeline, the land and sea sections of which have been recently connected, he said.
Putin expects to discuss at the talks in Moscow with this Turkish counterpart on Monday "a huge package of issues."