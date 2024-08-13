Putin: Russia keeps track of Palestine developments despite special military operation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated on Tuesday that despite Russia's focus on the special military operation in Ukraine, it continues to monitor developments in Palestine, News.Az reports citing TASS .

"Dear Mr. President, dear friends, allow me, first of all, to cordially welcome you here in Moscow, we have not seen each other for two years, although we are in constant contact, and I am very happy to see you all - you and your delegation," Putin said at a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Moscow."Everyone knows that today, unfortunately, Russia has to defend its interests, defend its people with the use of weapons. But what is happening in the Middle East, in Palestine, we are definitely paying attention to," Putin continued.The Russian president stressed that Russia has long-standing and solid ties with the Arab world in general and with Palestine in particular, which Moscow values greatly."I am very glad to have the opportunity to meet with you today here in Moscow and to speak about the whole range of our relations, where they are now, and where they are headed," Putin continued.He stressed that Russia had always stood for the peaceful settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict."We are united in the stance that the problem’s roots go far back in the past and are connected with the ignorance of international organizations to follow previously made decisions, first of all by the United Nations, decisions regarding the formation and establishment of an independent Palestinian state," Putin said.The Russian president pointed out that Russia’s stance regarding this issue has not changed."This stance was laid down a long time ago and does not depend on the situation, we believe that in order to provide for a lasting, reliable and stable peace in the region it is necessary to implement all UN decisions and, first and foremost, to establish the full-fledged state of Palestine," the Russian president said.Tensions flared up in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 240 hostages, including women, children and the elderly.Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City.In response, Israel launched a military operation in the Palestinian enclave to destroy Hamas military and political wings and free all hostages.Another round of escalation in the Middle East followed the violent death of Hamas Political Bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and the elimination of Hezbollah top military commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut. Iran, Hamas and Hezbollah held Israel responsible and asserted that the attacks will be met with retaliation.

