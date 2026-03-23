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Seahawks reward Smith-Njigba with record extension

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Seahawks reward Smith-Njigba with record extension
Source: Reuters

Jaxon Smith-Njigba has agreed to a record-breaking four-year, $168.6 million contract extension with the Seattle Seahawks, making him the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history.

The deal carries an average annual value of $42.15 million and includes more than $120 million in guaranteed money—both new benchmarks for the position, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

Smith-Njigba, the reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year and a two-time Pro Bowler, is now under contract with Seattle through the 2031 season.

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The Seahawks had already exercised his fifth-year option for 2027, valued at approximately $23.9 million, prior to finalizing the extension.

Smith-Njigba's deal with the Seahawks is the latest jump in the wide receiver market -- one that will impact the division rival Los Angeles Rams, who could be working on a Puka Nacua extension this offseason. Nacua is entering the final year of his deal in 2026.

Smith-Njigba's salary eclipses the previous high for a wide receiver: Ja'Marr Chase's deal with the Cincinnati Bengals, which has an average annual value of $40.25 million. The receivers with the next-highest average annual value after Chase: Justin Jefferson ($35 million), CeeDee Lamb ($34 million), DK Metcalf ($33 million) and Garrett Wilson ($32.5 million).

In addition to Smith-Njigba, a 2023 first-round draft pick, the defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks previously extended star left tackle Charles Cross, their first-round selection in 2022. Seattle's other 2023 first-round pick, star cornerback Devon Witherspoon, is also eligible for an extension.

Smith-Njigba, 24, set career highs in receptions (119), receiving yards (1,793) and touchdown receptions (10) en route to being named a first-team All-Pro in 2025. In three postseason games, he had 17 catches for 199 yards and two touchdowns.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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