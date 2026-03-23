At least four killed in Israeli airstrike on Gaza residential building - VIDEO

At least four killed in Israeli airstrike on Gaza residential building - VIDEO

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At least four people were killed when an Israeli airstrike hit a residential building in the densely populated Al-Nasr neighborhood of western Gaza City on March 22, News.Az reports, citing TRT World.

The strike caused a fire in the building, compounding the devastation.

Several others were reported injured and were taken to Al-Shifa Hospital for treatment.

Casualty numbers are still being confirmed as emergency teams respond to the scene.

News.Az