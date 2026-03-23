Hungary investigates spying claims linked to Russia ties

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Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has ordered an investigation into alleged wiretapping of Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, amid controversy over reported ties with Russia ahead of a key election.

Orban said authorities were examining claims that Szijjarto’s communications had been intercepted and that there were indications of who might be responsible. “This must be investigated immediately,” he said, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The probe follows a report by The Washington Post, which cited a European security official alleging that Szijjarto had for years shared updates from EU meetings with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Szijjarto rejected the claims, calling them “fake news.”

Separately, Hungarian outlet Mandiner published a report suggesting phone numbers linked to Szijjarto may have been shared with a foreign intelligence service. Investigative journalist Szabolcs Panyi confirmed involvement in related reporting, saying the information was part of a broader investigation into alleged data transfers.

The controversy comes weeks before Hungary’s April 12 election, where Orban faces one of his toughest challenges since taking power in 2010. His government has maintained close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin, including continued reliance on Russian energy supplies.

Recent tensions have also emerged within the EU, with Orban blocking an aid package to Ukraine amid disputes over energy routes.

The wiretapping claims and Russia-related allegations add further pressure to an already heated political landscape as voters prepare to head to the polls.

News.Az