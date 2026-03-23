Explosions and sirens reported across Bahrain
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Source: AFP
Several powerful explosions and air raid sirens were heard on Monday in Bahrain, marking the first such incidents in the Gulf region since US President Donald Trump announced that talks to end the conflict with Iran were underway, News.Az reports, citing AFP.
Bahrain’s Interior Ministry urged citizens and residents to “remain calm and head to the nearest safe place,” posting the advisory on social media as authorities monitored the situation.
By Nijat Babayev