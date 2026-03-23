Merz's CDU leads state election vote as SPD suffers major setback
- 23 Mar 2026 18:29
- 23 Mar 2026 18:33
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Germany’s conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU), led by Friedrich Merz, was on track to win a regional election in the western state of Rhineland-Palatinate, ahead of coalition partner Social Democratic Party (SPD), which faced a major defeat after more than three decades in power, according to early projections.
Initial results after polls closed showed the CDU securing 30.8% of the vote, compared to 26% for the SPD, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
The outcome points to a win for Merz’s party following its narrow loss in neighboring Baden-Württemberg earlier this month.
CDU General Secretary Carsten Linnemann described the result as a “great success,” noting that combined support for the CDU and SPD remained above 50%, reflecting continued backing for centrist parties despite declining popularity in national polls.
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The two parties are expected to form a coalition government in the state, mirroring their alliance in Berlin. CDU candidate Gordon Schnieder is likely to replace the incumbent SPD premier Alexander Schweitzer.
For Merz, the projected victory provides a boost as he navigates foreign policy challenges, including maintaining Western support for Ukraine and concerns over potential energy disruptions linked to tensions with Iran.
However, the result marks a significant setback for the SPD, which has already suffered heavy losses in Baden-Württemberg, where it barely crossed the threshold to enter parliament. SPD Secretary-General Tim Kluessendorf called the outcome a “bitter setback,” noting a drop of nearly 10 percentage points from the party’s previous performance in the state.
Meanwhile, the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) is set to become the main opposition force, doubling its support to around 20%—its strongest showing to date in a western German state. AfD co-leader Tino Chrupalla urged the CDU to clarify how it plans to pursue conservative policies while ruling out cooperation with his party.
By Nijat Babayev