Adult actor Seth Peterson dies at 28

His fiancé, Kobe Marsh, announced the news on social media on March 21, writing that he was “at a loss for words” and “heartbroken” over the loss, News.Az reports, citing People.

Marsh also thanked fans and followers for their support and shared a fundraiser created in Peterson’s memory. The campaign, which had raised about $2,260 of its $9,000 goal as of March 23, stated that Peterson—whose real name was Adam Aguirre—was found at their home.

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No further details about the cause of death have been publicly disclosed.

"He was deeply loved and will be profoundly missed," Marsh wrote in the GoFundMe description. "These funds will go toward covering his funeral expenses, and any support during this difficult time is deeply appreciated."

Another content creator, Rocky Heron, paid tribute to Peterson on his Instagram Stories, reposting a photo of him with a heartfelt caption.

"We didn't know each other deeply, but we shared a birthday, which we often spent at Burning Man (with the same tattoos to prove it!), and bonded over our shared love of ball pythons," Heron wrote. "Every interaction I had with him was kind and genuine. I always felt a soft spot for him and saw him as a brother spirit walking a similar path."

He continued, "I know life wasn't always easy for him, and because I saw parts of my own journey reflected in his, I always tried to reach out when I saw him struggling. He was someone with a big heart, a lot of passion, and a depth that not everyone understood."