Putin says restoring relations with the US won't be easy

Putin says restoring relations with the US won't be easy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that the process of restoring relations with the United States will not be easy.

"This in not an easy process, if not to say difficult," he said at a meeting with permanent members of the Russian Security Council, News.Az reports citing TASS.

He recalled that he had spoken with US President Donald Trump over the phone and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had had first contacts with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. "Apart from that, Russian presidential aide [Yury] Ushakov met with his colleague," Putin added.

News.Az