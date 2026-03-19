Novovolynsk hit: Electricity, water disrupted by Russia

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On the evening of March 18, 2026, Russian forces struck an energy facility near Novovolynsk, Ukraine, causing widespread power outages and disruptions to the water supply. The attack was carried out using a Shahed drone, according to the Volyn Regional Military Administration.

Mayor Borys Karpus reported that the damage is significant and a fire broke out at the site. Generators have been deployed, and Points of Invincibility are being set up to provide residents with essential services. Some local boiler houses are operating at minimal capacity, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

More than 30,000 residents currently remain without electricity in parts of the community. Energy workers are preparing to restore services as soon as conditions allow.

Russia launched a major aerial assault on Ukraine on March 18, firing 147 drones from six directions. Ukraine’s air defenses destroyed most targets, but 15 attack drones hit 12 locations, causing damage and debris in three other areas.

In Sumy, a drone strike hit the Territorial Recruitment Center, injuring a woman and a 16-year-old, both hospitalized. Previous attacks damaged port infrastructure in southern Ukraine and caused fires in Zaporizhzhia.

Authorities emphasize the ongoing risk to critical infrastructure and continue to monitor the situation closely.

News.Az