Drone strike in Krasnodar kills 1, damages buildings

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A drone attack in Krasnodar overnight has killed one person and damaged multiple apartment buildings, Mayor Evgeny Filipov said on March 18.

The strike also damaged a medical center roof and a power line, leaving parts of the city without electricity as emergency crews responded to fires and outages. Debris from the drones was scattered across residential areas, including apartment courtyards and private homes, with broken windows reported in at least one high-rise, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Authorities urged residents to avoid drone fragments and report any findings to emergency services, while inspections and emergency responses continue.

Krasnodar Krai, just east of occupied Crimea, has seen a growing number of Ukrainian drone attacks targeting military and critical infrastructure. Earlier this month, drones reportedly struck an oil depot in Labinsk and the Tikhoretsk oil pumping station, causing fires and disruptions.

News.Az