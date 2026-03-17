Russia strikes postal terminal in Zaporizhzhia, 8 injured - VIDEO

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Early Tuesday, Russian forces targeted the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, striking a Nova Poshta postal terminal, local authorities and the company reported.

Eight employees were injured in the attack: four suffered concussions, while three sustained cuts to the head and body. All employees are alive and receiving medical care, News.Az reports, citing Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

The strike hit Nova Poshta’s innovative SICH terminal while staff were on shift. Following the attack, the company switched to backup logistics facilities to maintain uninterrupted operations. Authorities are assessing the extent of the damage, which left debris scattered around the terminal.

Nova Poshta has frequently been targeted by Russian strikes, including attacks on sorting terminals in Odesa and Kharkiv, which have caused destruction, package losses, and, in some cases, deaths of employees.

The Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration shared photos of the terminal aftermath, showing significant structural damage and debris in surrounding areas.

News.Az