Russia strikes critical infrastructure in Odesa - PHOTO

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Russian forces attacked the Odesa region overnight on March 18, targeting a critical infrastructure facility and damaging some equipment, according to Oleh Kiper.

No casualties were reported, and rescue crews quickly extinguished a fire that broke out at the site. Officials continue to assess and address the aftermath of the strike, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Photo: odeskaODA/Telegram

The attack was part of a wider Russian offensive on Ukraine, which saw 147 drones launched from six directions.

Ukrainian air defense systems shot down most targets, but 15 drones hit 12 locations, with debris causing additional damage in three areas. Recent attacks also affected the Sumy region and Zaporizhzhia, damaging port and logistics infrastructure and causing injuries to workers.

News.Az