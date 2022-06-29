Putin still wants to take Ukraine - US intelligence director

Russian President Vladimir Putin still wants to take most of Ukraine, says the US director of national intelligence, News.az reports citing UNIAN.

Avril Haines said Russian forces are so "degraded" they may take years to recover - but the situation in Ukraine remains "pretty grim".

Haines expects Putin's military to rely on cyber attacks, efforts to control energy and even nuclear weapons to project power.

