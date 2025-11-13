Putin-Trump meeting in Budapest still possible - Kremlin aide

+ ↺ − 16 px

A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump in Budapest remains a possibility, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov has said.

“The Budapest summit is still possible; why not?” Ushakov stated. However, he did not provide any specific dates for such a meeting, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

On October 16, the U.S. president announced, following a phone call with the Russian leader, that they had agreed to meet in the Hungarian capital soon. The summit was later postponed after the two sides failed to narrow their differences enough to make substantive progress on resolving the conflict in Ukraine. Both Moscow and Washington indicated that the meeting would be rescheduled once conditions were appropriate.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said a Russia-U.S. summit in Budapest in Budapest would be mutually beneficial at a certain stage but stressed that thorough preparatory work must precede any meeting between the leaders.

