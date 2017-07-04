Yandex metrika counter

Putin, Trump to meet in July

Putin, Trump to meet in July

The date of the first meeting between Russian and U.S. Presidents has been fixed.

The meeting between between Vladimir Putin and Donald Tramp will take place on July 7 within the framework of the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany, said Yury Ushakov, the Aide to the Russian President, APA’s Moscow correspondent.
 
Ushakov said that Putin plans to have bilateral meetings with heads of Turkey, France, South Korea, Japan and other countries during the summit. 

