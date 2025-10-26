Putin unveils unlimited-range missile in response to Trump’s Tomahawk warning

Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Chief of the General Staff of Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov, as he visits the army command centre in the course of the Russia-Ukraine conflict | Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin, dressed in military fatigues, visited a joint forces command post on Sunday to discuss the Burevestnik — a nuclear-powered cruise missile with unlimited range.

In what appeared to be a direct response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent criticism, Russian President Vladimir Putin donned a military uniform on Sunday during a visit to a joint forces command post. The visit centered on discussions about testing the Burevestnik — a nuclear-powered cruise missile capable of unlimited range, News.Az reports citing the The Week.

Putin’s rare decision to appear in military fatigues sparked speculation that it was a symbolic reply to Trump’s Tomahawk missile threat. Trump had previously declared that no in-person summit would take place unless Putin demonstrated genuine commitment to peace in Ukraine.

Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov briefed Putin on "achievements at the front" and the results of strategic offensive force training. Gerasimov then announced the test of the Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile that took place on October 21, reportedly covering approximately 14,000 kilometers. The Russian General Staff claims this is "not the limit" of its capabilities.

Putin called the Burevestnik "a unique model, unlike any other in the world," and claimed the missile had demonstrated its ability to evade missile defense systems. “This is a unique product, unique to the world. I remember when we announced that we were developing such a weapon, even highly qualified specialists told me that this task was unrealistic in the near future. And now the decisive tests have been completed," Putin declared.

Interestingly, the news about Burevestnik comes at a time when Trump hinted that he might give the Tomahawk cruise missile to Ukraine. The Tomahawk, which has been in the U.S. military’s inventory since the 1980s, boasts an impressive range of around 1,000 miles and precision guidance systems that make it the go-to weapon for striking targets that are deep inland or in hostile territory. It is also undetectable by air defence systems, which would make it a game-changer for Ukraine.

According to Oleg Ivannikov, an advisor to the Russian Academy of Missile and Artillery Sciences, Putin has once again sent a signal to Western countries that Kyiv has no chance of winning.

Military expert Yuri Knutov called Putin's statements and gesture a response to Trump's threats to deploy Tomahawk missiles in Ukraine. “Naturally, a response was inevitable. That response was our Burevestnik, which is capable of reaching the US territory and hitting its intended target,” Knutov told Russian media URA.

News.Az