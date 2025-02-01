- News
- Tomahawk
Tag:
Tomahawk
-
-
-
-
-
U.S. President Donald Trump says he is not currently planning to send Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine — but left the door open to changing his mind.03 Nov 2025-09:15
-
-
The Pentagon has signed off on sending long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine, concluding that transferring the advanced weapons would not weaken U.S. stockpiles, according to U.S. and European officials. But the final decision now rests with President Donald Trump — and his stance appears to be shifting.01 Nov 2025-12:15
-
-
The Pentagon has approved sending long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, deeming no risk to US stockpiles, with the final decision left to President Trump.31 Oct 2025-21:31
-
-
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the key to forcing Russian President Vladimir Putin into serious negotiations could be giving Ukraine the ability to strike deep inside Russia, particularly at military and energy targets.27 Oct 2025-16:35
-
-
Russian President Vladimir Putin, dressed in military fatigues, visited a joint forces command post on Sunday to discuss the Burevestnik — a nuclear-powered cruise missile with unlimited range.26 Oct 2025-16:17
-
-
U.S. Vice President JD Vance said that Ukraine’s request for Tomahawk cruise missiles remains under consideration, noting that President Donald Trump’s main priority is safeguarding America’s own defense capabilities.20 Oct 2025-09:20
-
-
In an interview on "Meet the Press" with Kristen Welker, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that he did not receive a definitive "no" from President Donald Trump during their meeting in the United States regarding Kyiv's request for long-range Tomahawk missiles.18 Oct 2025-18:34
-
-
-